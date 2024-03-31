BADMINTON: Uganda not sure its players are headed to Olympics

With Just one month to the closure of the badminton Olympic Games qualification window, the Uganda Badminton Association is not sure if any of its players will cut the games due to start on 26th July in Paris, France. Two players including Fadilah Shamik Mohamed and Husina Kobugabe are the most likely to qualify. However, as Regina Nalujja reports the Ugandan players have to fight off the challenge posed by Mauritius Keti Foo Kune and South Africa’s Johanita Scholtz who are currently leading the African rankings.