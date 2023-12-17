BADMINTON: Three schools arrive in Harare for the tourney

Students from three Ugandan Schools including Mbogo High School, Lubaga Girls, and Kibuli Secondary are taking part in the All Africa Schools Badminton Championships in Harare Zimbabwe. In the four-day event that started yesterday, the team events had seen Mbogo High School triumph over Ivory Coast and Zimbabwe teams. Lubaga Girls also registered a 5-0 sets win against Mufakose High School from Zimbabwe and a 4-1 win against South Africa’s Durban High.