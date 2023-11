Badminton: League ends with CFK Academy celebrating win

CFK Badminton Academy is now the holder of the Corporates trophy, following the first edition of the Uganda Badminton League that ended yesterday at the indoor arena in Lugogo. Meanwhile, Ndejje University won the professional category. The badminton league started in February this year in a bid to develop and scout more talents in the sport. The league was graced by corporates, schools, and institutional teams as well as clubs.