Baby Cranes begin training for ICC U19 World Cup Qualifier

After safely touching down in Nigeria, the national U19 cricket team, "the Baby Cranes," has begun acclimatization training sessions in preparation for their opening game of the ICC Cricket World Cup qualification on Saturday against Tanzania. The team was taken through their paces today by coach Emmanuel Issanez, who says he will take the challenge one game at a time, although the ultimate goal is qualification.