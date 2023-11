Asubo Gafford get first point after 2-2 draw with Uganda Martyrs in Women's Super League

Zaina Namboozo scored twice, aiding Asubo Gafford in clinching their first point of the season with a 2-2 draw against Uganda Martyrs in the Fufa Women's Super League matches held today at St. Gerald’s Stadium in Lubaga. Meanwhile, UCU Lady Cardinals also secured their first win of the season, defeating Wakiso Hills 2-0 in Mukono.