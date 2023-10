Arua Hills and KCCA FC draw, Mbarara City and Bright Stars share points, Bul FC on a winning streak

Both Arua Hills FC and KCCA FC posted their first points of the season after playing to a 1-all draw in a Uganda Premier League game played today at Adjuman. Mbarara City FC played out a 1-all draw against visiting Bright Stars at Kakyeka Stadium in Mbarara city. Meanwhile, Bul FC continued their impressive start to the season with a sixth straight win of the season thus far.