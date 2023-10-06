Arsenal v Man City: take part in No Risk Bet promo from 1xBet

Global bookmaker 1xBet presents the participants in the central match of the Premier League eighth round, in which Arsenal will try to change history.

Arsenal's title dreams

It took Liverpool 30 years to regain the English title and rid themselves of the ridicule of other clubs' fans. Arsenal's crisis has lasted 10 years less, but even before last year, it seemed indefinite.

Arsene Wenger's team slowed down after the legendary 2003/04 season without losing matches and did not participate in the championship showdowns, except the Leicester Season. A series of failures led to Wenger's resignation in 2018, and after inglorious matches under Unai Emery, Mikel Arteta took over the team. By this time, the former greatness of Arsenal had faded, and the star of Manchester City had risen in the Premier League. The Londoners began their comeback to the top last season, but the Citizens stopped the premature celebration. As a result, Arsenal has become more experienced and dangerous, but to win, it needs to beat the recent years main favorite.

Loss of leaders

At the start of the season, Man City was left without Gundogan and Kevin De Bruyne for various reasons. As a result, this began to affect the long distance. Haaland still terrifies opponents, Foden and Julian Alvarez look good at times, but in the midfield, the Citizens have problems. Rodri's suspension exposed Guardiola's system vulnerability. The team was knocked out of the League Cup and lost for the first time in the Premier League, and Kovacic and Phillips could not replace the Spaniard. The key midfielder won't help in the game against Arsenal either. Arteta's team has a real opportunity to break the monstrous streak of 12 defeats to Manchester City in the Premier League and write a new chapter in their history.

