Arsenal fans released, all charges dropped

The police in Jinja City have dropped it's charges on seven out of the eight Arsenal fans who were detained on Monday after spending one night in the dock. The Arsenal fans were arrested for holding a procession in Jinja city without permission from the Police. The fourth edition of the Elite Schools tournament gets underway on Thursday this week with eighty-six teams representing fifty-four schools competing in eight sports disciplines. Now the annual schools' sports calendar curtain raiser was today launched at the host school, Mbarara high by the representatives of the Uganda Secondary Schools Sports association and the school administration.