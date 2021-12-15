Advertisement

Arise, Sir Lewis! F1 great Hamilton knighted by Prince Charles

Wednesday December 15 2021
Mercedes' British driver Lewis Hamilton poses with his medal after being appointed as a Knight Bachelor (Knighthood) for services to motorsports, by the Britain's Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, during a investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle in Windsor, west of London on December 15, 2021. The 36-year-old was given his knighthood in the New Year Honours list in 2020 following pressure on Prime Minister Boris Johnson to approve the accolade. Andrew Matthews | AFP

Summary

By AFP

Formula One icon Lewis Hamilton on Wednesday received his knighthood - just days after his chase for a record eighth championship ended in a heartbreak


The seven time F1 world champion was awarded the honour by Prince Charles at an Investiture at Windsor Castle Wednesday morning. 

Hamilton, 36, received the knighthood for services to motorsport. He was accompanied at the ceremony by his mother Carmen Larbalestier, who along with his father, Anthony, has been an enthusiastic supporter of his racing career. He becomes the fourth F1 racer to be knighted after Sir Jackie Stewart, Sir Stirling Moss and Sir Jack Brabham.

