Arise, Sir Lewis! F1 great Hamilton knighted by Prince Charles

By AFP More by this Author

Formula One icon Lewis Hamilton on Wednesday received his knighthood - just days after his chase for a record eighth championship ended in a heartbreak





The seven time F1 world champion was awarded the honour by Prince Charles at an Investiture at Windsor Castle Wednesday morning.

Hamilton, 36, received the knighthood for services to motorsport. He was accompanied at the ceremony by his mother Carmen Larbalestier, who along with his father, Anthony, has been an enthusiastic supporter of his racing career. He becomes the fourth F1 racer to be knighted after Sir Jackie Stewart, Sir Stirling Moss and Sir Jack Brabham.