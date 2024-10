Alumni raise funds for stadium, urge protection of school land

To promote young talent, alumni of Mugwanya Preparatory School in Kabojja recently came together to raise funds to construct a stadium at the school, showing gratitude to their alma mater. They have also called upon the government to step in and protect government school land that is being targeted by land grabbers. In turn, the teachers and pupils at the school have thanked the old boys for initiating this project.