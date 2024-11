All Africa Challenge Trophy: Team of three golfers sets off to Morocco this weekend

The national women’s golf team, comprising Captain Peace Kabasweka, Maria Babirye, and Melon Kyomugisha, will depart for Morocco this Sunday to represent Uganda in the 15th edition of the All Africa Challenge Trophy, set to tee off next Thursday. The team was officially flagged off today by the State Minister for Sports, Peter Ogwanga, at the Uganda Golf Club.