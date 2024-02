Akampa aims for more after world university championships gold

Uganda’s Seth Akampa won the men’s 10km cross-country race at the World University Championships. The Bishop Stuart University student crossed the line in a time of 29 minutes 25 seconds ahead of Miguel Baidal Marco from Spain and Baptist Fourmont of France. Akampa who returned to Uganda hopes this is the start of his stardom as he prepares to participate in several Championships starting with the All-Africa Games.