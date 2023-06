Aga Khan Health Services, Ismaili Community host Health Fair & World Environmental Day

Aga Khan Health Services (AKHS) in collaboration with the Shia Imami Ismaili Muslim community held a Health Fair & World Environmental Day at the Aga Khan University in Kampala. The camp, aimed at providing free health services today also had sports activities taking place. The head of the youth and sports portfolio Asif Patel tells us the benefits of sports to the human body.