AFRO BASKETBALL: National coach names final side for FIBA tourney

After joining the team last week on Thursday, the Head Coach of the Uganda Gazelles Alberto Atuna, has named the final team that will compete at this year’s FIBA Women’s Afro-basket 2023 - which is due on the 28th of this month in Rwanda. Uganda qualified as a wild card after finishing second at the Zone5 Afro-basketball qualifiers that took place in Lugogo in February this year. In Kigali, the Uganda Gazelles are up against Mali who they shall face in the Group C opener, and Senegal as well.