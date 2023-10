AFRICA WOMEN’S RUGBY 7s: Lady cranes to join seven others in Tunisia

The Uganda Lady Cranes Sevens will go up against seven others in the Africa Championship due to start tomorrow in Monastir, Tunisia.The two day event will see the winners qualify for the Paris 2024 Olympics.Coach Charles Onen and captain Peace Lekuru believe the team has what it takes despite this being the team's first international engagement in 17 months.