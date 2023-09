AFCON requirements ahead of 2027

On Wednesday evening, the East Africa bid to host the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations finals was passed and announced by CAF president Patrice Motsepe at a press conference in Cairo. However, as the dust settles down, NTV sport once again takes you through what needs to be put in place for the three East Africa countries to avoid scenarios that befell Kenya in 1996, Zimbabwe in 2000 and Cameroon 2019 when CAF withdrew the rights due to poor preparedness .