AFCON QUALIFICATION: Aucho joins cranes teammates in Egypt

Tanzania based Uganda Cranes Midfielder Khalid Aucho became the last man to join the team's training at their Ismailah camp in Egypt. The Cranes are preparing to take on the Taifa stars of Tanzania this Friday in their third Africa cup of nations qualification game. Aucho’s arrival means 26 of the 27 players who were summoned are now in camp except Sadat Anaku who was ruled out due to injury. Aucho says ready for the task.