AFCON EAC PAMOJA BID: EALA Passes Motion In Support

The East African Legislative Assembly has passed a motion to support the Pamoja bid to host the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations Finals that was jointly submitted to CAF by Uganda, Kenya, and Tanzania. While moving the motion, Gerald Siranda, the Ugandan representative at EALA requested other member states that make up EALA including DR Congo, South Sudan, and Burundi to support the bid. Siranda enumerated the benefits that will come with hosting the biggest football tournament on the continent.