ABSA in Seven Hills Run for charitable cause

Over 500 child mothers, needy women, and female youths in schools and communities across the country will benefit from the 200 million shillings which were realized from this year’s ABSA Kampala Hash House Harriers Seven Hills run. Four organizations and a school which include World Vision Uganda, Wakisa Ministries, Integrated Efforts for Youth and Women Empowerment, and Association for Rehabilitation and re-orientation of Women for Development each got money ranging from 90 to 30 million shillings while Mukono High School will be given sanitary towels to aid the vulnerable girls in the school. The money was handed over by the Managing Director for ABSA Bank Uganda - Mumba Kenneth Kalifungwa.