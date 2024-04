A1 thrash YMCA Lady Hamsters in National Basketball league

A1 Challenge basketball club thrashed YMCA Lady Hamsters 82-57 points in one of the National Basketball League games played on Saturday at YMCA Court in Wandegeya. Stella Kiberenge was the star of the game, contributing a game-high double-double of 31 points, 22 rebounds, and 4 assists. The league resumes tomorrow with five games set to be played at the indoor Arena in Lugogo.