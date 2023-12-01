Advertisement

A lucky man from Guinea won over $550,000 on a football bet!

Friday December 01 2023
1X BET GUINEA LUCKY WINNER PX1

Clients of a reliable bookmaker continue to win huge sums - a 1xBet player from Guinea collected a fantastic winning accumulator of 50 matches! 1xBet reveals details of the winner's strategy.

The Guinean's bet on a mega accumulator with a huge total odds of 474582.16 was successful, and the bet of 10,000 GNF ($1.16) turned into an incredible 4,745,821,600 GNF ($551,969.90)!


As a basis for his express bet, the player chose matches of the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, UEFA Conference League and added to them games from the championships of England, France, Germany, Belgium, Scotland, Cyprus and some others.


The client chose the simplest bet - W1 or W2, that is, the win of the first or second team. In only one case was the 2X outcome selected - a win for the second team or a draw. However, in this case, the W2 bet would also have won since the Union Berlin vs Napoli match ended with a score of 0-1.


The boldest odds turned out to be for the matches Tottenham vs Fulham (Win1 - 1.553) and Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Portugal (Win2 - 1.550). However, the teams chosen by the player very confidently showed the result he needed - 2-0 and 0-5, respectively. But the most nerve-wracking game was probably the Norwegian championship match Bodø/Glimt vs Sandefjord (Win1 - 1.169), in which Sandefjord lacked just one goal to level the score (4-3).


Here is a list of events from the winning accumulator with odds.


  1. Football. UEFA Champions League, Inter vs FC Salzburg (2-1), W1 - 1.363
  2. Football. UEFA Champions League, Braga vs Real Madrid (1-2), W2 - 1.532
  3. Football. UEFA Champions League, Manchester United vs Copenhagen (1-0), W1 - 1.440
  4. Football. UEFA Champions League, Barcelona vs Shakhtar Donetsk (2-1), W1 - 1.168
  5. Football. UEFA Champions League, RB Leipzig vs Crvena Zvezda (3-1), W1 - 1.286
  6. Football. UEFA Europa League, Bayer vs Qarabag (5-1), W1 - 1.242
  7. Football. UEFA Europa League, Brighton & Hove Albion - Ajax (2-0), W1 - 1.433
  8. Football. UEFA Europa League, Liverpool vs Toulouse (5-1), W1 - 1.263
  9. Football. UEFA Conference League, Fenerbahce vs Ludogorets 1945 (3-1), W1 - 1.360
  10. Football. UEFA Conference League, Ghent vs Breidablik (5-0), W1 - 1.127
  11. Football. UEFA Conference League, Eintracht Frankfurt vs HJK (6-0), W1 - 1.172
  12. Football. UEFA Conference League, Fiorentina vs Cukaricki (6-0), W1 - 1.117
  13. Football. English Premier League, Liverpool vs Everton (2-0), W1 - 1.396
  14. Football. English Premier League, Manchester City vs Brighton & Hove Albion (2-1), W1 - 1.450
  15. Football. English Premier League, Newcastle United vs Crystal Palace (4-0), W1 - 1.481
  16. Football. English Premier League, Tottenham Hotspur vs Fulham (2-0), W1 - 1.553
  17. Football. German Championship. Bundesliga, Borussia vs Werder Bremen (1-0), W1 - 1.418
  18. Football. German Championship. Bundesliga, Darmstadt 98 vs RB Leipzig (1-3), W2 - 1.482
  19. Football. German Championship. Bundesliga, Mainz 05 vs Bayern (1-3), W2 - 1.308
  20. Football. French Championship. Ligue 1, PSG vs Strasbourg (3-0), W1 - 1.264
  21. Football. French Championship. Ligue 1, AS Monaco vs Metz (2-1), W1 - 1.374
  22. Football. Dutch Championship. Eredivisie, PSV vs Fortuna Sittard (3-1), W1 - 1.123
  23. Football. Dutch Championship. Eredivisie, AZ vs Heerenveen (3-0), W1 - 1.343
  24. Football. Turkish Championship. Süper Lig, Fenerbahce vs Hatayspor (4-2), W1 - 1.242
  25. Football. Belgian Championship. Pro League, Union Saint-Gilloise vs KAS Eupen (4-1), W1 - 1.276
  26. Football. Scottish Championship. Premiership, Rangers vs Hibernian (4-0), W1 - 1.390
  27. Football. Scottish Championship. Premiership, Hearts vs Celtic (1-4), W2 - 1.450
  28. Football. Greek Championship. Super League, PAOK vs Atromitos Athinon (2-0), W1 - 1.290
  29. Football. Saudi Arabia Championship. Saudi Pro League, Al Nassr Riyadh vs Damac (2-1), W1 - 1.134
  30. Football. Saudi Arabia Championship. Saudi Pro League, Al Ahli Jeddah vs Al Wahda Mecca (3-1), W1 - 1.260
  31. Football. Danish Championship. Superliga, Copenhagen vs Vejle (2-1), W1 - 1.340
  32. Football. Norwegian Championship. Eliteserien, Bodo/Glimt vs Sandefjord (4-3), W1 - 1.169
  33. Football. Polish Championship, Lech vs Lodz (3-1), W1 - 1.290
  34. Football. Swedish Championship. Malmo vs Varberg (5-0), W1 - 1.118
  35. Football. Bulgarian Championship. Pirin Blagoevgrad vs CSKA Sofia (1-2), W2 - 1.290
  36. Football. Cyprus Championship. 1st Division, APOEL vs Nea Salamina (1-0), W1 - 1.410
  37. Football. Cyprus Championship. 1st Division, AEK Larnaca vs Karmiotissa (5-0), W1 - 1.310
  38. Football. Cyprus Championship. 1st Division, Aris Limassol vs Ethnikos Achna (2-0), W1 - 1.300
  39. Football. Cyprus Championship. 1st division, AEZ Zakakiou vs Apollon (0-5), W2 - 1.390
  40. Football. Ukrainian Championship. Premier League, Shakhtar Donetsk vs LNZ (3-0), W1 - 1.350
  41. Football. Qualifying matches for the European Championship U21, Portugal U21 vs Greece U21 (2-0), W1 - 1,202
  42. Football. Qualifying matches for the European Championship U21, Kazakhstan U21 vs Spain U21 (0-4), W2 - 1.130
  43. Football. 2024 European Championship, Serbia vs Montenegro (3-1), W1 - 1.360
  44. Football. 2024 European Championship, Azerbaijan vs Austria (0-1), W2 - 1.360
  45. Football. 2024 European Championship, Iceland vs Liechtenstein (4-0), W1 - 1.031
  46. Football. UEFA Champions League, Union Berlin vs Napoli (0-1), 2X - 1.316
  47. Football. UEFA Champions League, Young Boys vs Manchester City (1-3), W2 - 1.242
  48. Football. 2024 European Championship, Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Portugal (0-5), W2 - 1.550
  49. Football. 2024 European Championship, Gibraltar vs Ireland (0-4), W2 - 1.062
  50. Football. 2024 European Championship, Malta vs Ukraine (1-3), W2 - 1.290


The Guinean player's colossal win is clear proof that to win, you need not only to be able to analyze data and understand football but also to believe in your luck. After all, without luck, such accumulator bets do not work out, so you need to take risks and try different options. Bet on sports with the reliable bookmaker 1xBet, and perhaps you will be the next lucky

