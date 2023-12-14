5th Joshua Cheptegei Christmas Run in Kapchorwa promotes talent, advocates for rights

Hundreds will flock to Kapchorwa District to grace the 5th edition of the annual Joshua Cheptegei Christmas run that will happen on Saturday. The marathon seeks to identify talent among young people, promote sports tourism in the country, but also be used as a platform to raise voices in advocating for their rights. According to Cheptegei’s foundation, it is only through athletics that Kapchorwa district is transforming.