54 teams ready for Mbarara Volleyball Championship

Fifty Four teams have confirmed participation in the 21st edition of the national Volleyball Championship due to serve off tomorrow in Mbarara city. The two-day event organized by Mbarara Youth Volleyball Club is an annual tournament that determines Uganda’s representatives at the Africa club Volleyball championships. Organizers have confirmed the games will be played at Ntare, Kakyeka and Kamukuzi Administration grounds.