5 Ugandans advance to the round of 16 of the Africa Senior Badminton Championships

Five Ugandans in Tracy Naluwooza, Fadillah Shamikah, Husna Kobugabe, Brian Kasirye and Kenneth Mwambu are in the round of 16 in single events at the Africa Senior Badminton Championships that started early this week in South Africa. Meanwhile, the Glady's Mbabazi and Naluwoza duo will also compete in the women's doubles.