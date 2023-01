5 players dropped from national side to CHAN

Uganda's final squad to play in CHAN was named last evening with 5 more players dropped from Thursday's trimmed squad. Saidi Kyeyune, and Ibrahim Kasule were the outfielders dropped while Emmanuel Kalyowa, Mathias Muwanga and Abdu Maganda were the keepers dropped. FUFA president Moses Magogo had words of encouragement for the team travelling and reminded them of the adversity they should expect on the pitch.