262 Chess players battle for victory at National Chess Championship in Ntinda

Two hundred and sixty-two chess players are competing in this year's national chess championship, which began on Friday at the Nobe View Hotel in Ntinda. The four-day annual event, set to conclude on Sunday, aims to assess the abilities of national chess players ahead of international competitions. Organizers have also put up a prize of 1.5 million shillings for the overall winner.