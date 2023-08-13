25th volleyball open tournament: 18 teams compete at Nkumba University courts

18 teams have taken to Nkumba University courts to claim rights in the volleyball open tournament. The 25th edition has attracted 18 teams in both female and male categories with seven corporate companies also taking part, Nkumba University volleyball team, Laker's volleyball club, st James and Mitooma volleyball clubs are tied for the championship lead. The tournament is currently ongoing at Nkumba University in Entebbe.