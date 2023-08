25th edition of NSSF -KAVC International Volleyball to serve off tomorrow at Lugogo

This year's Kampala Amateur Volleyball Club International Championship will kickoff tomorrow at the Lugogo Indoor Arena, with 26 teams from Uganda, Kenya, Burundi and Tanzania expected to compete for the coveted trophies in the men and women’s categories. The 25th edition that will climax on Sunday has been boosted by a 50 million shillings purse from partners the National Social Security Fund - NSSF.