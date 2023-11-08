2027 AFCON CO-HOSTING: Fort portal city’s hope restored

The community in Fort Portal city and the entire Tooro region have their hope for being part of the 2027 Africa cup of nations hosting cities restored.This after Fort Portal Tourism city was included on the shortlist of cities that were recently visited by a an inspection team ahead the final decision that is expected to be taken by president museveni.Apart from Kampala, two other cities will be chosen from the shortlist that include Lira, Hoima and Fort portal for the construction of afcon hosting stadium ahead of the 2027 finals that will be co-hosted by Uganda Kenya and Tanzania.