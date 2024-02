2024 Uganda International Badminton Challenge gets underway

The 2024 Uganda International Badminton Challenge will see 49 countries go toe to toe in a bid to gather points to book a ticket to this Year's Olympics in France with this being the last qualifying event on the continent. Over 500 players will take part in this tournament that concludes on the 25th of February as team Uganda looks to put in a better performance compared to the just concluded Thomas and Uber Cup in Egypt.