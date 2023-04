2023 PEARL OF AFRICA RALLY: Mukula junior, Oscar Ntambi and FMU sign KCB Bank deal

Rally Drivers Mike Mukula Junior and Oscar Ntambi will have the motivation to win this year's Pearl of Africa rally after securing an unspecified sponsorship package from KCB Bank. The two crews were today part of the big sponsorship package handed to FMU who are organising the Pearl of Africa rally.