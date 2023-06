200 golfers take part in MTN monthly Tee of Tees event

In a captivating turn of events at the MTN monthly Tee of Tees held at Entebbe Golf Course, a mere few inches proved costly for Henry Nsubuga, an 18-handicap golfer, as he narrowly missed winning a coveted Corolla Cross car by achieving a hole-in-one. Despite the interruption caused by morning rain, nearly two hundred passionate golfers participated in the day-long event.