19TH INTER-UNIVERSITY GAMES: Ndejje retains overall title for sixth consecutive time

Ndejje University has retained the overall title in the Inter-University games for the sixth consecutive time. They emerged as winners of the 19th edition of the championship that concluded this evening at Uganda Christian University in Mukono. The Luwero-based university secured eleven medals, including eight Gold and three Silver medals. Hosts Uganda Christian University came second with six gold, four silver, and two Bronze medals. The five-day competition featured eighteen universities competing in 16 sports disciplines.