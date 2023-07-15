16 teams will participate in the under 21 in Entebbe

In Golf, 16 teams will participate in the under 21 Uganda Champions Golf cup slated for tomorrow at ESA park Kitubulu in Katabi town council. The Mastercard sponsored tournament seeks to have young players be identified with talent to win scholarships and play for European academy teams to boost talent. Green Sports Africa, who are the organizers, say many young people will stand a chance to be spotted to study in better schools’ courtesy of their talents.