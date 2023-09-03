15th chief of defense forces soccer tournament promotes fitness among UPDF soldiers

The 15th edition of the chief of Defense Forces soccer tournament has kicked off at Ntare playground in Mbarara city. The competition has attracted 19 football and 12 netball teams of UPDF soldiers from various army units across the country. This year’s THEME for CDF soccer cup is enhancing the culture of physical fitness through sports in fulfillment of the strategic directive on control of non-communicable diseases. Col. John Mark Ssemanda the director of sports in UPDF said their main objective is to bring together soldiers who despite serving in the same force do not know each other, Kaweweta and the second division army football teams opened the tournament.