UGANDA GOLF OPEN: Nsubuga stays in the lead as Bagalana closes in

Godfrey Nsubuga maintained top spot on the Leader Board on day three with one round left to end the Uganda open golf championship after registering a level score at the par 72 Kitante Golf course. brahim Bagalana narrowed the gap to three strokes in second spot thanks to his three under score on day three. Joseph Chinyaai and Micheal Tumusiime round up the top four ahead of the final day tomorrow .