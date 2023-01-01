Tanzania’s Pius Mpenda beats Farouk Daku to claim WBU title

Netherlands-based Ugandan Boxer Nasser Bukenya yesterday knocked out Ugandan Ayub Wakisadha in a non-title year-ender bout at Aponye Hotel in Kampala. The light heavyweight boxer who lost an International Boxing Organisation belt to Austrian Bernardin Jakaj says he still has more titles to fight for before he hangs up the gloves. Meanwhile, another Netherlands-based Ugandan Farouk Daku was beaten by Tanzania’s Pius Mpenda to a World Boxing Union title among other bouts.