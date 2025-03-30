Tanzania beat Uganda’s Baby Cricket Cranes in qualifier

Uganda’s Baby Cricket Cranes put down eleven chances in the field, which haunted them in a big loss to their East African rivals Tanzania yesterday, in their first game of the Under-19 World Cup qualifiers. Uganda won the toss and elected to bowl first, a strange decision considering the clear blue sky that would favor batting first. Tanzania lost two wickets early but that was the only reward for Uganda as a 97-run partnership between Captain Bakrania and Karim Kiseta, anchored the innings for Tanzania who eventually finished on 189/8.