Speaker of Parliament hosts Kenyan sprinter, Ferdinand Omanyala ahead of Uganda trials

Famous Kenyan sprinter Ferdinand Omanyala was hosted by the Speaker of Parliament at her office this afternoon ahead of his participation in tomorrow’s Uganda Athletics Federation trials at the Mandela National Stadium in Nambole. Omanyala, who returns to participate in a Uganda athletics event for the first time since 2017, says he wants to change the East African mindset of only running long-distance races.