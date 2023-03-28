Royal Giant high school to represent Uganda in U20 Africa school championships

A contingent of 15 players and five officials from Royal Giant High School, Mityana has today been flagged off at parliament ahead of their departure to Durban, South Africa for the Under 20 Africa School Championships due to start on the 4th of April. While flagging off the team, the Commissioner of Parliament Solomon Serwanyi handed them facilitation of 18 million shillings, on behalf of the Speaker of Parliament Anita Among.