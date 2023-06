Ronald Rugumayo sets sights on European tour with Serena Lake Victoria Golf partnership

Professional golfer Ronald Rugumayo will stay on course to better his performances on the European tour when tees off in the Sunshine tour qualifiers. The golfer who has been on the hunt for international glory for the past three months now hopes to make good use of a year 40 million shillings partnership with Serena Lake Victoria Golf and Spa Kigo.