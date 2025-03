Over 20 young golfers receive their accolades at the NCBA Bank Juniors Golf Tournament

Over 20 young golfers have received their accolades after tremendous performances at the NCBA Bank Juniors Golf Tournament that ended today at the Kitante Golf Course. The event is aimed at enhancing integrity, friendship, discipline and self-esteem among junior golfers. However, good performers also stand a chance of representing the country at junior golf competitions internationally.