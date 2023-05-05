Nyakasura school ready to host 64 teams from across the country

2023 national post-primary boys football championship hosts Nyakasura School in Fort Portal City look to harness the advantages that come with hosting a tournament of that magnitude. This is as the school reads to host football teams from 64 schools from all over the country starting on 10th May. Now Nyakasura School head teacher Reverend Richardson Balinda says his school is also pitching to host the East Africa Secondary school games in the next two years.