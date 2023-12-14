National Boxing Intermediates Championships: Boxers reach finals, eye gold medals Saturday

Boxers who are taking part in the National Boxing Intermediates Championships have today progressed to the finals of the competition, awaiting to compete for gold medals on Saturday. The event started on Monday this week, and boxers will have tomorrow as a resting day before they tussle it out in finals on Saturday. The best boxers will then progress to the National Open Boxing Championships before they compete for places on the national team.