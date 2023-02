Mutoola beat Jinja Lions Beach soccer Club 4-3

Mutoola Beach Soccer Club beat Jinja Lions Beach Soccer Club 4-3 in a league encounter played at the FUFA Technical Centre Beach Soccer Arena on Sunday. Paul Nsege netted twice, while Paul Mukwata and Simon Peter Kijjo were on target for Mutoola while Shaka Ssozi's double and a third by Nicholus Tamale were all Jinja Lions could master.