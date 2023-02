Maroons eliminated by lower division Kisugu united in Uganda cup

Maroons and Gaddafi Football Clubs became the first Uganda Premier League sides to be eliminated from this year's Uganda Cup competition. This after Maroon settled for a shock 2-1 loss to lower division side Kisugu United Football Cub while their counterparts Gaddafi Football Cub suffered a 1-0 loss to regional side Kiyinda Boys in Mityana.