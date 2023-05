Makindye Weyonje prepares for Nairobi tournament

Makindye Weyonje netball club has intensified training ahead of their first East African Netball Club Championships that will throw off next weekend in Nairobi, Kenya. Weyonje alongside NIC, Uganda Prisons and KCCA will represent Uganda at the regional tournament in the women category. However, Kampala University is the only Ugandan men's netball team that has confirmed participation in the championship.