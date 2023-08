KIU Titans to face City Oilers in high-stakes Basketball clash on Friday

KIU Titans return to action tomorrow against eight-time champions, City Oilers in the top of the top-of-the-table clash of the National Basketball League at the Indoor Arena in Lugogo. KIU Titans sit second on the log with 36 points just two points behind table leaders, Namuwongo Blazers. City Oilers are third with 35 points however with two games in hand over KIU Titans and Nam Blazers.