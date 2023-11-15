KCCA seeks first win against Pipeline at CAVB Zone V Club Championship

KCCA will be aiming for their first win when they take on Kenyan giants Pipeline at the CAVB Zone V Club Championship in Kigali this afternoon. The Shilla Omuriwe-coached side started their journey with defeat despite a spirited fight against Rwanda National Police on Tuesday. The Kasasiro Girls, who only arrived in Kigali on Monday night, only had a few hours of rest before their opening match. Having made good starts in the first two sets, the Ugandan champions failed to close them before police sealed the third set 25-15.