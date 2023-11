Joseph Cwinya-ai retains Kinyara Open Title, golfers in Masindi focus on grassroots development

Joseph Cwinya-ai of Tooro Golf Club has retained his Kinyara Open title by winning the tournament at this year's edition at the nine-hole Kinyara Golf Course in Masindi. In the professionals category, Adolf Muhumuza lifted the trophy. The tournament returned after a two-year break. Meanwhile, golfers in Masindi have resolved to develop the sport from the grassroots in a bid to nurture more talents.